Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Stake Boosted by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $295.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.45. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.6262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

