Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

