Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $773,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VGT opened at $757.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $760.50. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

