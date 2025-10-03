Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.38.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

