Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.01 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $149.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

