1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

