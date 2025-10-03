ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 274 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 124,050.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

