ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 61,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $772.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $782.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

