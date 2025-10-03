C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) versus U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) Head-To-Head Contrast

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and U-Haul”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.72 billion 0.90 $465.69 million $4.39 30.70 U-Haul $5.83 billion N/A $367.09 million $1.43 35.77

Analyst Ratings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than U-Haul. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and U-Haul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 0 7 14 1 2.73 U-Haul 0 0 0 0 0.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $124.62, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than U-Haul.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. U-Haul pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U-Haul pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and U-Haul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.14% 35.01% 11.23% U-Haul 5.31% 4.06% 1.52%

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats U-Haul on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

