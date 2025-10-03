Fiserv, Inc. $FI Stake Lifted by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

