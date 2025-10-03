Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 3228599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.
We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology.
