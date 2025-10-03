Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Short Interest Update

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and a P/E ratio of 24.93. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF alerts:

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking to provide current income through option premiums from daily S&P 500 call spreads. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek exposure to the indexs performance.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.