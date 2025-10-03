Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11). Approximately 998,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 713% from the average daily volume of 122,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.13).

Coral Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

