BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,579,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average session volume of 108,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.