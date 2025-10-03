AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Short Interest Update

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LODI opened at $25.35 on Friday. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter.

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less.

