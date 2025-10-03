TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 146497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

