Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 619,114 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.