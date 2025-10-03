Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $83,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.27%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.