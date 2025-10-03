Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.7% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $266.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

