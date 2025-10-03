Red Mountain Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Red Mountain Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 421,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.1%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

