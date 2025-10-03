GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $46,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

GE opened at $299.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.28.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

