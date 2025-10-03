iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $207.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

