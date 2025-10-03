Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.18% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 119,833.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.93 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

