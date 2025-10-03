Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

