Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $244,080.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,205.40. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Arete upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

