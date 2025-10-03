Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,766 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.04 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

