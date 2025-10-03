Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 14,083 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,253,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,651,520. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, September 30th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,109 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $1,476,113.45.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $845,805.87.

On Friday, August 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $771,634.16.

On Monday, July 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $225,928.38.

Natera Trading Down 0.9%

Natera stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.