Insider Buying: 8I (ASX:8IH) Insider Buys 779,058 Shares of Stock

8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH – Get Free Report) insider Ken Chee bought 779,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$10,127.75.
8I Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
8I Company Profile
