Insider Buying: 8I (ASX:8IH) Insider Buys 779,058 Shares of Stock

8I Holdings Limited (ASX:8IH – Get Free Report) insider Ken Chee bought 779,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$10,127.75.

8I Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8I Company Profile

8I Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial education technology and financial asset management businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through Financial Education, Financial Investment, and All Other segments. The company is involved in the fintech and financial educational space with operations under the VI brand.

