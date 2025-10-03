Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHI opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

