O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after acquiring an additional 714,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $897,549,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 566,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $104.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

