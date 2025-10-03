Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

