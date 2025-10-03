WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,100 shares, an increase of 391.5% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of OPPE opened at $49.35 on Friday. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.