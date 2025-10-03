WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:OPPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,100 shares, an increase of 391.5% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OPPE opened at $49.35 on Friday. WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

Get WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund alerts:

WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund seeks to provide exposure to small-cap European equities while hedging against fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the euro. The fund aims to mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors investing in European small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.