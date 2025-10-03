Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $101,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,139.19 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

