Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony Lee Sells 66,000 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $133.44 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.