Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony Lee Sells 66,000 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $133.44 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

