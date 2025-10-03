Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $13,600.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPHGet Free Report) Director Floyd Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $13,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,043.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMPH opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

