AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

AB Volvo Price Performance

AB Volvo stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 billion. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

