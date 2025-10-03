Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.2571.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 79.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

