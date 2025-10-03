First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.24 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

