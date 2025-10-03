Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

STTK stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.49.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 6,306,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $5,486,330.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,255,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,942.22. The trade was a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya acquired 6,306,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,486,330.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,942.22. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 147.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,510.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278,576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,363,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

