Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 92,488,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 62,504,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.