Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) was up 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.40 ($0.17). Approximately 15,451,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,254% from the average daily volume of 656,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.35.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

