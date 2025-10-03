Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 238,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 66,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.29.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
