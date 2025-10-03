Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Rises By 500.0%

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 115,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

