Short Interest in Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Grows By 542.3%

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,700 shares, an increase of 542.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNIY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

BKNIY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.11. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

