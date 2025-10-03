Consolidated Planning Corp Has $438,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5,754.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 315,262 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

