Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ACWX opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.