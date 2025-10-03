Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 406 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

