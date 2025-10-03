Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 134.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $297.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

