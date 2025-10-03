Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $354.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $358.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.97. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

