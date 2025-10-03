BSW Wealth Partners Invests $204,000 in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credicorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,112,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,465,000 after buying an additional 155,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 781,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,461,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $259.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

